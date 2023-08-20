Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton dealing with 'a non-football related medical issue with his back'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

46 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April, has a back issue that has him sidelined indefinitely.

The Jaguars released a cryptic statement Sunday after Hamilton was spotted leaving Ford Field on crutches a day earlier. He did not play in the team's exhibition game at Detroit, but he did practice with the Lions on Wednesday and Thursday.

“DaVon Hamilton is currently dealing with a non-football related medical issue with his back," the Jaguars said. "At this time, we do not have a timetable on his return. Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Calling it a “non-football related medical issue” raises speculation that Hamilton has an illness or did something outside the scope of a game or practice. It also means Hamilton could land on the non-football injury list.

Hamilton, a third-round draft pick from Ohio State in 2020, had a career-high 56 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks, last season. The Jaguars rewarded him with an extension that included $20 million fully guaranteed at signing.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

