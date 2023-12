Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returns to practice, taking another step toward playing at Browns

If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since.

He's been at his best over Jacksonville's past three games. He's thrown for 884 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in that span. He also has four rushing scores.

The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and could be without Little (hamstring). They already are down starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder).

