Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter sees more snaps on defense and commits key penalty in loss to Bengals

The former Heisman Trophy winner played 39 snaps on defense and 42 on offense. He had three catches for 22 yards and was targeted six times. On defense, he had two solo tackles and a pass breakup.

The Bengals had fourth-and-3 from their own 15 when Hunter was flagged for pass interference on a throw to Chase Brown with 2:45 remaining. Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning, who replaced the injured Joe Burrow in the second quarter, scored on a 1-yard sneak with 18 seconds left.

“I didn’t see him do anything necessarily bad,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said of Hunter, who was the second pick in the NFL draft. “He had good energy. Jarrion got nicked up so that forced a little bit more (snaps) naturally. He just keeps competing. I don’t think he hurt us.”

In Week 1, Hunter played 42 offensive snaps and had six receptions for 33 yards in a 26-10 win over Carolina. He played only six snaps on defense.

After Jones left with a back injury in the second quarter on Sunday, Hunter entered on the Jaguars’ third defensive series and picked up an illegal contact penalty on the first play.

“I was prepared for the moment and prepared to do my job,” Hunter said. “Just need to make a couple more plays.”

Hunter had three catches during a 75-yard touchdown drive that put Jacksonville ahead 14-7.

“It's always a work in progress,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Obviously today he had to play a lot more defense. Every week will be a little bit different. I think he's done a nice job of doing what's asked of him. I think there's more out there that we can find. He's a great player. We need to keep him involved.”

Hunter was involved in 28 coverages going up against the Bengals' standout receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who combined for 17 catches, 217 yards and two TDs. Chase had 165 yards.

“It was great for me, early in my career to go up against those two guys," Hunter said. "They (have) established themselves in this league. I have to do what they ask me to do within the system.”

It's not yet certain how Hunter's ability to play both ways will translate to the NFL after his do-it-all collegiate career at Colorado.

“There's going to be people who are going to continue to doubt me," Hunter said. "I just have to go out there and do my job. Let them say what they're going to say.”

