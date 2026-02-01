Jaidon Lipscomb hits winning free throws, scores 21 to lead Cleveland State over Milwaukee 90-88

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 21 points after making two free throws with one second left to rally Cleveland State to a 90-88 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lipscomb shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League). Dayan Nessah totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Chevalier Emery scored 17 on 7-for-14 shooting.