Jakob Marsee is off to an impressive start in 1st major league action with the Miami Marlins

The last player to drive in seven runs for the Marlins was Adam Duvall on April 13, 2021, at Atlanta.

“It's obviously an honor and super special,” Marsee said about adding his name to the team's record book. “But I mean, that stuff, like doesn't really matter to me. I just want to win, so anything I can do to help the team win.”

The speedy center fielder also singled and swiped second in the second, but he was stranded when Heriberto Hernández struck out swinging. He robbed Steven Kwan of a base hit with a sliding grab for the final out of the third.

The Michigan native who played his college ball for Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant — about 300 miles north of Cleveland — was backed by a big group of family and friends.

“It's been a long journey,” Marsee said. “To have them here is everything to me."

The 24-year-old Marsee was brought up by Miami on Aug. 1. He reached base safely in 10 of his first 12 games, collecting 13 hits and nine walks.

Following his four-hit night against Cleveland, he is batting .436 (17 for 39) with three homers, 13 RBIs and six steals in 13 games in the majors. He also has a .542 on-base percentage.

“I've pictured myself in a lot of these moments. Dreamed about this stuff,” Marsee said, “and I just trust God.”

Marsee was selected by San Diego in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of Central Michigan University. He was traded to Miami in the Luis Arraez deal in May 2024.

He batted .246 with 14 homers, 37 RBIs and 47 steals in 98 games for Triple-A Jacksonville before he was promoted by the Marlins.

Batting with two out and two runners aboard in the first on Wednesday, Marsee drove a 2-2 sweeper from Gavin Williams deep to right to give Miami a 4-0 lead. Marsee's second homer of the season traveled 403 feet with a 105.4 mph exit velocity.

He connected for a two-run shot in the fifth against Kolby Allard, lifting the Marlins to a 6-4 advantage. The 385-foot drive was the hardest hit ball of his career at 107.6 mph.

