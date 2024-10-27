Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley help the Eagles run away from the Bengals for a 37-17 win

Saquon Barkey rushed for 108 yards as Philadelphia (5-2) won for the fourth time in five games overall. The Eagles scored the last 20 points of the afternoon.

Hurts' 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped an 85-yard drive that ate up 7:37 of the clock, giving Philadelphia a 34-17 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Nakobe Dean then recovered a Mike Gesicki fumble, and Jake Elliott kicked a 47-yard field goal to help close it out.

Cincinnati (3-5) finished with just 58 yards rushing, continuing a season-long problem. Joe Burrow was 26 for 37 for 234 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 2-yard TD on the first possession of the game. But Hurts' first rushing TD, a 1-yarder late in the first half, tied it at 10.

Philadelphia went ahead to stay when Hurts threw a beautiful 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 2:43 left in the third.

Injuries

Eagles: CB Darius Slay sustained a groin injury in the second half.

Bengals: OT Orlando Brown went out with a right knee injury in the first half.

Up next

Eagles: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

Bengals: Host Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

.___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP