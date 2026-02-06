Jaloni Cambridge scores 26 as No. 9 Ohio State women beat No. 24 Washington 70-60

Cambridge, who went in averaging 22.5 points per game (No. 7 nationally) this season, went 12 of 21 from the field and had her fourth straight game with at least 25. And when UW went on a 13-2 run to cut what had been a 15-point Buckeye lead down to four, the sophomore hit her biggest shot of the night, quieting the crowd with a mid-range jumper with 1:38 remaining.

Elsa Lemmila added 13 points and nine rebounds and Chance Gray scored 12 points for the Buckeyes (21-3, 10-2 Big Ten).

Sayvia Sellers scored 26 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Huskies (17-6, 7-5), who have lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season. Freshman Brynn McGaughy made her first career start and finished with 12 points.

Kennedy Cambridge hit a jump shot made it 4-3 and the Buckeyes led the rest of the way. Ohio State opened a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run sparked by three straight Cambridge buckets. at the buzzer kept it an eight-point game at the end of the quarter.

Washington held its guests scoreless for a five-minute span in the second quarter, cutting the gap to as few as two on a Sellers three-point play, but the Huskies could never bring things back fully even.

Up next

Ohio State: Plays Sunday at Oregon.

Washington: Visits Wisconsin on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball