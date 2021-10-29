Jamaica will allow 5,000 fans for World Cup qualifier vs US

The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans.
The Jamaica Football Federation announced the new decision Friday.,
The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.
