dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jamaica will allow 5,000 fans for World Cup qualifier vs US

Canada's Alphonso Davies, right, fights for the ball against Jamaica's Kemar Roofe during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Independence Park stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Collin Reid)
Caption
Canada's Alphonso Davies, right, fights for the ball against Jamaica's Kemar Roofe during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Independence Park stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Collin Reid)

Credit: Collin Reid

Credit: Collin Reid

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans

The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans.

The Jamaica Football Federation announced the new decision Friday.,

The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
2
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
3
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
4
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
5
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top