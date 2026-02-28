James Harden sits out Cavaliers' game at Pistons after fracturing thumb

DETROIT (AP) — James Harden sat out the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night as he recovers from a fractured right thumb.
Harden was injured Tuesday against New York. He's averaging 18.9 points in seven games for the Cavaliers following a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Cleveland also was without Donovan Mitchell. He strained his groin against the Knicks.
