BreakingNews
UPDATED: AMBER Alert cancelled, missing 15-year-old girl found safe

James scores 25, Cincinnati beats Bradley 74-57 in NIT

Led by Jizzle James' 25 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Bradley Braves 74-57 on Saturday in the NIT
news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jizzle James had 25 points in Cincinnati's 74-57 win over Bradley on Saturday in the NIT.

James went 11 of 17 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (20-14). Dan Skillings Jr. added 20 points and five rebounds. Simas Lukosius added 17 points.

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (22-11) with 16 points and six rebounds. Connor Hickman scored 14.

Cincinnati took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. James led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break.

Cincinnati advances to play the winner of Sunday's Indiana State versus Minnesota matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Coroner: Hamilton woman’s cause of death undetermined
2
Boy Scout searches for Revolutionary solider remains at Hamilton park
3
Grand jury indicts Butler County man accused of sexually exploiting...
4
Crumbl cookie celebrating opening of Fairfield Twp. location
5
The total solar eclipse of 1806: How a prediction from ‘The Prophet’...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top