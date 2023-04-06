Jamison Battle announces transfer from Minnesota to Ohio St.

The 6-foot-7 Battle was a preseason All-Big Ten pick who missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury and played through back trouble down the stretch. He averaged 12.4 points per game with career-low shooting rates of 37.1 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from 3-point range. He made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Rutgers on March 2.

Gophers coach Ben Johnson said after Battle participated in the team's senior day ceremony that he was leaning toward turning pro, but he entered the portal to keep his options open.