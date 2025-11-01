Jamison Battle scores 20 points and hits key pair of 3s as Raptors beat Cavs 112-101

RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram also scored 20 points apiece for the Raptors, who stopped a four-game losing streak that followed a season-opening win.

Evan Mobley scored 29 points and D'Andre Hunter added 26 for the Cavaliers. Mitchell didn't play due to left hamstring tightness, and Allen was out two nights after breaking the ring finger on his left hand in a 125-105 loss to Boston.

The Raptors trailed by 10 points midway through the third quarter but went back in front in the final minute of the quarter on a bucket by Scottie Barnes, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers were back in front in the middle of the fourth quarter when Battle gave the Raptors the lead for good with a 3-pointer.

Jaylon Tyson scored 18 points for Cleveland.

Up next

Raptors: Memphis at home Sunday.

Cavaliers: Atlanta at home Sunday.

