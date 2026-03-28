Jarrett Allen back in Cavaliers' lineup, returning as team ramps up for playoffs

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the 6-foot-11 Allen will likely be limited to 20 minutes as the Cavs play their second game in three nights against the Miami Heat.

The Cavs have been dealing with injuries all season, and the timing of Allen's has been especially troubling with only nine games left in the regular season. Cleveland, which is holding the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, hasn't had many games at full strength.

Allen has also only played a handful of games with James Harden, whose addition at the trade deadline has raised title hopes for the Cavs.

Atkinson said he's grateful the team has a “runway” to get Allen up to speed with Harden, All-Star Donovan Mitchell and others.

Cleveland's defense has suffered without Allen, who paired with reigning defensive player of the year Evan Mobley, gives the Cavs one of the league's most formidable front lines.

“It starts at the rim with him — at both ends,” said Atkinson. “He gives us a threat and protects the rim, and it makes life easier. He's like a 7-foot goalie. He's a big part of what we do."

Allen is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in 51 starts this season.

Before getting hurt, Allen had one of the best offensive stretches of his career, a run that coincided with Mobley being out with a left calf strain. On Feb. 1, Allen scored a career-high 40 points and added 17 rebounds against Portland.

While Allen is back, the Cavs are still without Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle), two rotational players.

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