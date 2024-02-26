Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert help Cavs beat Wizards 114-105, avoid 3-game skid

Darius Garland scored eight of his 15 points during a late 22-4 run to help Cleveland secure a season sweep of Washington. The Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of Milwaukee.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 31 points and Kyle Kuzma added 27 for the Wizards, who extended their season-worst losing streak to 11 games and fell to 2-12 under interim coach Brian Keefe.

Wizards starter Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, played only six minutes and left with a bruised right pelvis following an awkward fall on an attempted first-quarter dunk. Corey Kispert sat out with an illness.

After Poole scored 11 points — and hit three 3-pointers — during a 14-0 run that gave the Wizards a 94-88 lead, the Cavs responded with their decisive run.

Garland made a pair of 3s to pull the game even, Mitchell hit a 3 from LeVert's feed to put Cleveland in front for good, and by the time Mobley hit a putback and Garland followed with a layup, Cleveland had built a 110-98 advantage.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host Golden State on Tuesday night.

