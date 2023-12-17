Jarrett Allen has 25 points and 14 rebounds, Cavaliers beat Hawks 127-119

Mobley, who is averaging 16.0 points and 10.5 rebounds, will undergo arthroscopic surgery Monday on his left knee. Garland is slated to have a procedure to repair his jaw, which was broken Thursday night in a collision with Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis.

Trae Young had 35 points and 10 assists for Atlanta, and Dejounte Murray scored 21 points. The Hawks have dropped six of seven. De’Andre Hunter had 18 points in his return from a three-game absence with right knee discomfort.

Allen had the highest-scoring quarter of his career with 17 points in the first — making eight field goal without a miss — and took advantage of the absence of Hawks center Clint Capela, who missed his first game of the season with left knee soreness.

Isaac Okoro scored 18 points and Dean Wade had 16 points as both moved into the starting lineup for Cleveland, which scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter. Caris LeVert added 14 points off the bench.

Atlanta pulled to 96-90 early in the fourth on a Young 3-pointer, but Mitchell made consecutive 3s to push Cleveland’s advantage to 107-94.

Atlanta small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, who sprained his right ankle Friday night in a 125-104 win in Toronto, sat out his first time this season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host Houston on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP