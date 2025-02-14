Jarusevicius leads Central Michigan against Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Akron after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 32 points in Central Michigan's 91-83 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas have gone 7-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Zips have gone 11-0 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Nate Johnson averaging 6.7.

Central Michigan makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Akron scores 13.4 more points per game (84.6) than Central Michigan allows to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

James Okonkwo is averaging 7.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Zips. Seth Wilson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Zips: 10-0, averaging 90.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.