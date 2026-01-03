Javan Simmons, Jackson Paveletzke rally Ohio to 68-67 victory over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Javan Simmons had 15 points and Jackson Paveletzke hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left and scored 14 as Ohio outscored Eastern Michigan by 18 in the second half to pull out a 68-67 victory on Saturday.
Simmons added six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 32-15 at halftime. Paveletzke missed three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc before nailing the winner. Aidan Hadaway had 11 points.
Addison Patterson led the Eagles (7-8, 1-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Braelon Green added 16 points and Jon Sanders scored 12.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
