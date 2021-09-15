Jax expected to start as Twins host the Indians

The Twins are 34-39 in home games in 2020. Minnesota is slugging .422 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .516 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Indians are 34-37 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .403 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Barraclough earned his first victory and Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Logan Allen registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 65 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 142 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians: 3-7, .190 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.