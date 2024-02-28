Jaylin Hunter scores 23 points to lead Ohio over Akron 74-67

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 23 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Akron Zips 74-67
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points and Ohio beat Akron 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Hunter also added six assists for the Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Clayton scored 18 points and added four blocks. Aidan Hadaway and Shereef Mitchell scored 10 points apiece.

The Zips (20-8, 12-3) were led by Ali Ali, who recorded 16 points. Greg Tribble added 14 points for Akron. Enrique Freeman also had 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

