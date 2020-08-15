Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

“I could have made two or three more birdies,” Kelly said. “I was burning some edges. You’re going to make mistakes out here, I know that. I just need to make birdies to counteract those mistakes and limit the mistakes. So, even par is not a bad day. But I didn’t like giving them away.”

Parel rebounded from a bogey on 17 with a birdie on 18.

“Lucky for us, we had a little help off the tee, makes that hole a little shorter,” Parel said. “I hit a big drive yesterday and had a short shot, so I thought if I hit a good one, I would have a wedge in my hand. And I did. I hit a good shot and made a good putt.”

Austin had four birdies and a bogey.

“Really played good today,” Austin said. “Reminded me of a 30-something kid that used to hit it pretty good. I was struggling the first two days driving off the tee and today I drove it really well. And all my good irons kept going and I hit it really close. That’s probably the worst score I could have shot.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 1 over after a 69.

Ernie Els (68), Kenny Perry (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) were 2 over. Fred Couples followed a second-round 75 with a 68 to get to 3 over.

Bernhard Langer (71) and Steve Stricker (73) were 4 over.