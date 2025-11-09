Jets get TD returns on a kickoff and a punt and hold on to beat Browns 27-20 for 2nd win in a row

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and moments later, Isaiah Williams brought back a punt 74 yards for a score. The Jets had one previous game with two kickoffs returned for scores and another with two punts returned for TDs. But never one of each in the same game.

Will McDonald had four sacks to tie a single-game record for New York, which was able to seal the win with some late mistakes by Cleveland (2-7).

With the Jets leading 27-20, Fields scrambled on third-and-16 and Devin Bush was called for holding, giving New York a first down with 1:50 left at its 44.

Hall ran three times and the Jets lined up on fourth down to let the play clock run down before planning to call a timeout and punt, but Cleveland's Cameron Thomas jumped — and New York had a fresh set of downs and the victory.

Fields, who started again after seeming to have a tenuous hold on the job, was only 6 of 11 for 54 yards with the TD to Hall and his first interception of the season.

But he made a big play with the game hanging in the balance.

With the game tied at 17 and Garrett Wilson leaving with a knee injury, the Jets ran the ball on seven straight plays before Fields — who was walloped as he threw — dumped a screen pass to Hall, who took it into the end zone for 42 yards and a touchdown to put New York up 24-17 with 14:12 left.

Nick Folk kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 27-17. Andre Szmyt's 29-yarder for Cleveland made it a one-score game with 2:27 left.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel was 17 of 32 for 167 yards and touchdown passes to David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy. Quinshon Judkins ran for 75 yards on 22 carries for the Browns, who have lost 13 straight road games dating to last season.

Gabriel gave Cleveland an early lead when he threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Njoku on Cleveland's 95-yard opening possession. The drive was helped by a pass interference penalty by Azareye'h Thomas — starting with Gardner gone — and a holding call on Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on third-down plays.

But Nwangwu took the kickoff up the middle and evaded would-be tacklers — including Szmyt’s diving attempt — and returned it up the right sideline 99 yards for a touchdown.

New York then forced a three-and-out and Williams returned Corey Bojorquez’s punt 74 yards to make it 14-7 with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.

The last time an NFL team had kickoff and punt returns for scores in the same game was Baltimore against Chicago on Oct. 15, 2017. The Chargers were the last team to accomplish the feat in the first quarter in 2007.

Fields threw his first interception of the season when Ronnie Hickman picked him off to give the Browns the ball at the Jets 22. And Cleveland took advantage immediately, with Gabriel connecting with a diving Jeudy for a touchdown to tie it at 14 with 10:34 left in the second quarter.

Honoring Mangold

The Jets honored the late Nick Mangold with a pregame tribute that included a video montage, a massive No. 74 banner on the field, a large picture of the the former center and former teammate D'Brickashaw Ferguson speaking about his friend.

Mangold, a two-time All-Pro center who helped lead the Jets to the AFC championship game twice in his 11 seasons with New York, died on Oct. 27 from complications of kidney disease. He was 41.

Injuries

Browns: DE Alex Wright was ruled out in the third quarter with a quadriceps injury.

Jets: Wilson left during the third quarter after missing two games with a knee injury. ... Thomas left with a head injury early in the second quarter and was ruled out. He was hit while making a tackle and was on his back motionless for a few moments. Trainers brought out a backboard, appearing as though he would be immobilized. But Thomas was able to get up under his own power.

Up next

Browns: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Jets: Play at New England on Thursday night.

