Jets sign kicker Seibert to the practice squad with Zuerlein questionable. OT Brown placed on IR

He was estimated as a limited participant at practice Monday and didn't participate in the walkthrough Tuesday, but was limited Wednesday in the Jets' final practice session before heading to Cleveland. Zuerlein, who turned 36 on Wednesday, is 30 of 31 on field-goal attempts — including 5 of 6 from 50 or more yards — and 13 of 14 on extra points.

This is Seibert's second stint with the Jets this season after he filled in for an injured Zuerlein in New York's game at Dallas in Week 2 and made his lone field goal and extra point attempts.

If Zuerlein can't go against the Browns, Seibert would be promoted from the practice squad to fill in.

Both teams are dealing with issues with their kickers heading into the game. Cleveland's Dustin Hopkins will sit out because of a left hamstring injury and newly signed Riley Patterson will replace him. Browns punter Corey Bojorquez is doubtful with a quadriceps injury in his left kicking leg. Matt Haack was signed earlier in the week to the practice squad as insurance in case Bojorquez can't play.

The Jets ruled out offensive tackle Duane Brown with a back issue and then placed him on injured reserve, ending his season. The 38-year-old veteran played in only five games, including three starts, this season while dealing with shoulder and hip ailments.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was an addition to the injury report Wednesday with an illness that held him out of practice and makes him questionable to play.

New York signed rookie tight end Zack Kuntz to the active roster from the practice squad to help offset the loss of Jeremy Ruckert, who's out with a concussion. Kuntz, a seventh-round pick out of Old Dominion, has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

