Jets sign Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad. He was cut by Browns in July following legal issues

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was released by Cleveland in July following some legal issues, to the practice squad.

The Jets released defensive lineman Bruce Hector from the practice squad Tuesday to make room for Winfrey.

Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round out of Oklahoma in 2022. He was waived by Cleveland on July 19 after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an aggravated robbery incident. Fox 8 News in Cleveland reported on Oct. 31 that Winfrey would not face charges.

The 23-year-old Winfrey was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused "bodily injury" during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

Winfrey told police before the team’s mandatory minicamp in June he was robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a nightclub. Winfrey was with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, who had his truck stolen.

Winfrey struggled as a rookie, when he had 22 tackles in 13 games and was disciplined and benched by the Browns for a few games.

The Jets have some familiarity with Winfrey, whom they coached in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in 2022. Winfrey was selected MVP of the game after he had two sacks, five tackles and three tackles for loss.

