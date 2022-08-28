Jill McGill wins US Senior Women’s Open for third USGA title

Catriona Matthew had a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73).

“I didn’t drive it well enough,” Sorenstam said. “I made birdie on the first and felt great and then somehow just my wheels came off.”

Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

McGill earned $180,000 and a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

“I’ll have to set my schedule now,” McGill said. “I look forward to it. That place is heaven on earth.”