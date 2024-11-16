J.J. Starling scores career-high 38, Syracuse outlasts Youngstown State 104-95 in 2OT

Starling blew past his previous career-high of 26. He scored 21 points in the second half and 10 in the overtime periods.

Starling scored 12 points and Jyare Davis had nine in a 21-11 run for Syracuse as the Orange took a 52-49 lead midway through the second half. The largest lead for either team in the remainder of regulation was 62-58 in favor of Youngstown State with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Starling's layup with eight seconds left tied it at 73.

In the first overtime, Juwan Maxey hit a 3-pointer and Ty Harper made two free throws as the Penguins forced a second overtime period by outscoring Syracuse 5-0 in the final minute to tie it at 86.

In the second OT, Elijah Moore hit a 3-pointer for Syracuse and Lampkin scored the next seven points for the Orange to give them a 96-91 lead with a little under two minutes remaining. Moore and Starling each made two free throws in the final minute to wrap it up.

EJ Farmer scored 26 points and Nico Galette 21 for Youngstown State (1-2). Harper added 17 points and Jason Nelson scored 10.

Farmer scored 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting in the first half and the Penguins led 38-31 at halftime.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball