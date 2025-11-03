JMU hosts Kent State to begin season

Kent State Golden Flashes at James Madison Dukes
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Kent State in the season opener.
JMU finished 30-6 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Dukes averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.
Kent State went 21-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.3 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
