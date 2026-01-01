Joe Burrow hoping to see change propel the Bengals back into the postseason in 2026

Burrow was injured in 2020 and ‘23. The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC championship game in ’22 along with being in contention for a playoff spot up until the last game in 2024.

“Obviously, you want to win a Super Bowl, you want to win MVPs, you want to be in the playoffs every year,” Burrow said. “My goals at this point are just going out and playing as good as I can and continuing to improve, finding ways to continue to be great and continue to find self improvement.”

The Bengals (6-10) close out the season on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns (4-12). While the Bengals defense has struggled this season, Burrow also missed more than half of the season because of a toe injury that required surgery.

During the offseason, as Burrow works to get stronger, the front office will also need to strengthen the roster. Burrow said that he has a great line of communication with the front office and ownership.

“I think my job is to No. 1, play as well as I can. No. 2, continue to improve, and No. 3, be the conduit between coaching staff, front office and the locker room,” Burrow said. “Relay feelings that players have, relay sentiments in the locker room because coaches and front office, they aren’t down there every day and they don’t understand a lot of the things that go on in the locker room. I think (as a) quarterback, your job is to relay some of those things.”

Following three years where the Bengals have missed the postseason, Burrow said that there will need to be some changes for the Bengals to get back to contention in the AFC.

But unlike last season, when he stumped for re-signing players such as Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki, Burrow is speaking more in generalities.

“We want to be competing for championships every year,” Burrow said. “We don’t want to be in the spot we are in now, so something’s got to change, whether it’s players we have continuing to improve and get better and play championship-caliber football, or bringing in guys that will or whatever it may be.”

Right now, Burrow’s main focus is preparing for a vaunted Browns’ defense and preparing for one of the top pass rushers in Myles Garrett. Burrow has been sacked 11 times by Garrett in nine meetings.

Garrett is one sack away from setting the single-season record for sacks. While that presents a big challenge, the Bengals also have one of their best offensive lines in years. Because of the development of right tackle Amarius Mims and left guard Dylan Fairchild, the Browns will see a much-improved Bengals’ offensive line than what they faced in Week 1.

“I think they’re playing exponentially better than they were at the time,” Burrow said. “I know they’re excited about the challenge, but I know (the Browns’) front is tough to deal with, starting with (Garrett). They have a lot of other guys, too, that can be very challenging to handle up front. I know they’re excited for it.”

