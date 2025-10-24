Joe Flacco, Bengals look to continue momentum when they host winless Jets

BetMGM line: Bengals by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 3-4; Bengals 3-4.

Series record: Jets lead 18-11.

Last meeting: Bengals won 27-12 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Last week: Jets lost to Panthers 13-6; Bengals beat Steelers 33-31.

Jets offense: overall (29), rush (9), pass (32), scoring (27)

Jets defense: overall (16), rush (23), pass (9), scoring (26)

Bengals offense: overall (31), rush (32), pass (20t), scoring (26)

Bengals defense: overall (31), rush (27), pass (30), scoring (31)

Turnover differential: Jets minus-9; Bengals minus-2.

Jets player to watch

QB Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor. Coach Aaron Glenn was contemplating his quarterback decision early in the week and didn’t want to reveal whether it would be Fields or Taylor, citing a competitive advantage. Fields was benched last Sunday for the second half against Carolina after going 6 of 12 for 46 yards. Owner Woody Johnson, speaking at the NFL owners meetings, pinned a lot of the blame for New York's 0-7 start on the quarterback play. Taylor was 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions in Fields’ place.

Bengals player to watch

WR Ja'Marr Chase set a franchise record with 16 catches in last week's win over Pittsburgh. It was also his ninth career game with at least 150 receiving yards. Chase is one of four receivers to have two games of at least 14 catches in a single season. He is also trying to become the first player in franchise history with three straight games with double-digit receptions. The Rams' Puka Nacua had a three-game run earlier this season.

Key matchup

Jets secondary versus Chase. The Jets have played man coverage at a 35.8% rate and have allowed 6.9 yards per play. Both are seventh highest in the league. Chase struggled against man coverage for the first six games, but had eight receptions for 76 yards and a TD when the Steelers played man last week. New York will also be without top cornerback Sauce Gardner because of a concussion.

Key injuries

Jets: Like Gardner, RB/KR Kene Nwangwu remained in the concussion protocol and was ruled out. ... CB Michael Carter II cleared the protocol and should play after missing three games. ... LB Quincy Williams (shoulder) was designated to return from injured reserve. ... WR Garrett Wilson (knee), LB Cam Jones (hip), TE Stone Smartt (quad) and DT Jay Tufele (knee) will all be out. ... Taylor (knee), RB Breece Hall, TE Mason Taylor and WR Josh Reynolds (hip) are questionable to play.

Bengals: DE Cam Sample (knee) and CB Marco Wilson (hamstring) were listed as doubtful to play. ... DE Trey Hendrickson (knee) was questionable after being inactive last week. He was limited at practice early in the week, but sat out Friday. ... TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) was a full participant Thursday and removed from the injury report.

Series notes

Cincinnati has won four of the past five meetings. ... Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 2-1 against the Jets. ... The Bengals have won six straight regular-season meetings at home. The Jets' most recent regular-season victory in Cincinnati was 1997. They did win a 2009 AFC wild-card round game.

Stats and stuff

The Jets are 0-7 for the third time in franchise history, joining the 2020 team that started 0-13 under Adam Gase and the 1996 squad that was 0-8 before finishing 1-15 — still the worst record in team history — under Rich Kotite. ... Glenn is still looking for his first victory as a head coach after becoming the first in team history to begin his tenure with seven losses. ... New York has not scored a touchdown in its past eight quarters. ... Jets quarterbacks have been sacked 15 times in the past two games and 20 in the past three, which ties for the most in franchise history in a three-game span, according to ESPN Research. ... Wilson, who leads the team with 36 catches for 395 yards and four TDs, missed his first NFL game last week with a knee injury. ... After early season struggles, New York's defense has held its past two opponents to 13 points each. ... K Nick Folk has 14 consecutive makes to start the season. The only longer season-opening run by a Jets kicker in the past 40 years, according to StatsPerform, is also Folk, who made 23 in a row to open the 2013 season during his first stint with the Jets. ... Cincinnati QB Joe Flacco spent 2020-22 with the Jets. He had his 42nd 300-yard game with 342 yards against the Steelers. Flacco has thrown TD passes to 69 players, the sixth most by a QB in NFL history. ... RB Chase Brown had a season-high 108 rushing yards last week. He has at least 50 scrimmage yards in six of his past seven home games. ... Cincinnati's defense has allowed a touchdown on the opening drive five times this season. ... Hendrickson has an NFL-best 39 sacks since the start of 2023. ... LB Demetrius Knight is second among NFL rookies with 50 tackles. ... LB Barrett Carter has double-digit tackles in each of the past two games. ... CB DJ Turner II leads the NFL with 13 passes defensed. ... S Jordan Battle already has a career-best three interceptions. ... P Ryan Rehkow leads the league in gross punting average (53.1 yards per punt).

Fantasy tip

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is looking to become the third player in the past 10 seasons with a touchdown catch in eight straight home games. The others were DeAndre Hopkins (2017 with Houston) and CeeDee Lamb (2023-24 with Dallas). Higgins had a season-high six receptions for 96 yards and a TD in last week's win over Pittsburgh.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl