Joe Flacco is heading to the Colts on a 1-year, $4.5 million deal, AP source says

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore, was home in New Jersey with his family when Cleveland called him in November. He went 4-1 in five starts and passed for over 300 yards in four straight games with 13 touchdown passes. He wanted to stay in Cleveland to back up Deshaun Watson but the Browns didn’t make him an offer, agent Joe Linta told the AP.

Instead, the Browns are bringing in Jameis Winston to serve as Watson's backup.

Flacco turned down an offer from the Philadelphia Eagles to join the Colts. The Saints also had interest in the veteran QB.

He’ll help mentor Anthony Richardson with Indianapolis, which let veteran backup Gardner Minshew go to Las Vegas.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, was 2-2 with the Colts before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. Indianapolis went 7-6 with Minshew.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL