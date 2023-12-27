Joe Flacco's revival in Cleveland has the Browns on the verge of clinching a playoff spot

Four games later, they're untethered.

Flacco not only has Cleveland on the verge of its second postseason berth in 21 years, but the 38-year-old has many in this football-crazed city believing anything is possible with these Browns — and their top-ranked defense.

In four games, he's passed for 1,307 yards — more than any quarterback in that span — and 10 touchdowns, tying Flacco with Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Brock Purdy of the 49ers for the most during that period.

Not bad for a guy who spent months watching games on TV at home in New Jersey while wondering if he had thrown his last pass.

Clearly, Flacco's got something left.

“He’s played really well," All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio said. "I didn’t know really what to expect. I saw him throw in practice a little bit. I’m like, he looks like he can still throw, but going out there playing is a lot different than practice.

"He’s been great for us. He’s been a leader. He’s really steadied the ship and we’ve been thankful to have him.”

Deshaun Watson returned to the Browns' facility on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. In most years, the sight of Cleveland's starting quarterback being around would elicit a much larger reaction.

Not at the moment. These Browns are Flacco's team.

As fate would have it, he can help the Browns clinch a playoff berth with a win Thursday night over the New York Jets — the team Flacco played for last season. New York chose not to re-sign him in the offseason or after losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the opener.

Flacco insists he holds no animosity toward the Jets.

“There's all kinds of things that happen throughout the course of the season and offseason,” he said. “I enjoyed my time while I was there and it is what it is. I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure.”

It's fun to think about what might have been, but Flacco insists he's not playing that game.

“Listen, there’s 32 teams in the NFL,” he said. "They’re just one of those teams. I’ve got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years with in that locker room, so a lot of respect for those guys.”

The Jets moved on from Flacco.

The Browns can't imagine where they'd be without him.

WHAT'S WORKING

This is the passing offense coach Kevin Stefanski always envisioned, and it's the one he knows best from his time with Minnesota. Flacco's pocket poise, size, experience and underrated mobility allow plays to develop, enabling receivers to get deeper into their routes.

And Flacco's big arm lets Stefanski occasionally call for some downfield shots.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The running game was almost nonexistent at Houston, but that wasn't necessarily a problem. It could become one, however.

The Browns picked up 54 yards on 30 carries, a measly 1.8 yards per crack against the Texans. Stefanski tried the wildcat formation (direct snaps to running backs), but that yielded minimal success.

Cleveland's offensive line got a little healthier with two starters returning, and that helps. But with the weather likely to be an issue this week and potentially in the playoffs, the Browns have to be able to run the ball effectively.

STOCK UP

Amari Cooper wasn't satisfied with just one record.

The wide receiver caught 11 passes for a franchise-best 265 yards at Houston. Cooper also became the first player in Browns history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Cooper, who has 1,250 yards, also joined Terrell Owens as the only players to have a 200-yard game with three teams.

STOCK DOWN

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was called for three penalties against the Texans. Otherwise, the 23-year-old has had a strong second season.

INJURIES

K Dustin Hopkins is “week to week” after straining his left hamstring (plant leg) while trying to prevent a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Hopkins' injury led to the Browns signing Riley Patterson, recently released by Detroit. ... P Corey Bojorquez is also dealing with a leg injury and could miss time. He holds on field goals as well, further complicating Cleveland's situation. ... S Juan Thornhill (calf) was back at practice after missing three games.

KEY NUMBERS

14 — Points scored by the Jets in the final 1:22 last season as Flacco led a rally for a 31-30 win over the Browns.

NEXT STEPS

The Browns can lock up at least a wild-card berth with a win at home over the Jets, who will start quarterback Trevor Siemian for the second straight game. Cleveland would win its first division title since 1999 with two wins and two losses by AFC North-leading Baltimore.

