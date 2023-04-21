Joe, Suwinski hit back-to-back HRs in Pirates' win over Reds

Cincinnati got within a run with a two-run eighth during which Jonathan India hit an RBI single and scored on Spencer Steer’s sacrifice fly. India finished with three hits.

The two runs were the first allowed by Colin Holderman this season in nine innings over nine appearances. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Weaver worked six innings in his first start after beginning the season on the injured list. He gave up four runs and four hits in six innings, walked eight and struck out two.

UP NEXT

Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42) starts for the Reds on Friday night against Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80) in the second game of the four-game series.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

