Johnathan Rodriguez drives in go-ahead run for 1st major league hit, Guardians beat Mets 6-3

The AL Central-leading Guardians, who trailed 3-0 going into the sixth, moved into a tie for the second-best record in the majors at 33-17. Cleveland extended its winning streak to a season-high six and swept the Mets for the first time as a franchise.

José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo tacked on RBI doubles in the eighth against Adam Ottavino. Andrés Giménez began the comeback with a three-run, tying homer in the sixth off New York starter Jose Quintana.

Hunter Gaddis (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings for the win and rookie Cade Smith picked up his first save. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was unavailable after pitching the previous three days.

The Mets had gone in front by three on homers by Pete Alonso in the first, Jeff McNeil in the second and Harrison Bader in the fourth -- all against right-hander Triston McKenzie, who lasted five innings in his sixth consecutive winless start.

New York dropped a season-high seven games below .500 at 21-28.

Quintana, who only allowed two baserunners in the first five innings, exited after the sixth. The left-hander struck out four without a walk in his first outing against Cleveland since 2017.

A downpour arrived at the ballpark during the middle of the seventh, but lasted less than a minute before sunny skies returned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery), who has been on the injured list since April 20, will take batting practice this weekend at Citi Field. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez remains on track for a mid-to-late June return, but may have to wear a splint “moving forward.”

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the IL on March 28, but isn’t close to going on a minor league rehab assignment. “His strength numbers are good and he’s feeling good, but he’s still just on his throwing progression,” manager Stephen Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 4.32 ERA) takes the mound against San Francisco in the opener of a three-game home series Friday. Scott made his major league debut at Tampa Bay on May 4 and has averaged 5.56 innings in three starts.

Guardians: LHP Logan Allen (5-2, 4.91 ERA) works the first game of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Allen has pitched 12 scoreless innings over his last two starts, beating the White Sox on May 12 and the Twins on May 18.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP