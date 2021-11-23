Johnson hits game-winning 3, Ohio St. tops No. 21 Seton Hall

Rhoden finished with a career-high 29 points for Seton Hall (3-1), which was coming off a 67-65 win over No. 4 Michigan. Bryce Aiken added 16 points and Ike Obiagu had three blocks.

After calling a timeout with 50 seconds left, trailing 76-74, Seton Hall turned it over for just the eighth time when Rhoden’s foot touched the midcourt line. Liddell had a good look at a 3-pointer at the other end, but it was short and he grabbed his own rebound before turning it over.

LIGHTS OUT

The lights went out temporarily at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena with 8:59 left in the first half. Myles Cale had just made a fast-break layup following a steal to give Seton Hall a 24-19 lead. He landed awkwardly after the basket and stayed on the floor for an extended period before jogging back to the bench. The lights came back on about five minutes later.

TECH

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was called for a technical foul with 7:53 remaining for arguing with an official, and Aiken made two free throws to pull Seton Hall within 63-61. It was the closest the Pirates had been since 28-26.

Caption Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) reacts after scoring against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Seton Hall guard Bryce Aiken (1) fouls Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond, left, falls to court after fouling Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu (21) fouls Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) reaches for a pass in front of Seton Hall guard Bryce Aiken (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) is defended by Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette

Caption Ohio State guard Malachi Branham (22) drives past Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu (21) to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette