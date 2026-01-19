Johnson leads Akron against Buffalo

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Buffalo after Tavari Johnson scored 32 points in Akron's 104-89 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls have gone 6-2 at home. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Daniel Freitag averaging 3.4.

The Zips are 5-1 in MAC play. Akron ranks fourth in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 5.6.

Buffalo's average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Akron gives up. Akron scores 19.1 more points per game (93.6) than Buffalo gives up (74.5).

The Bulls and Zips face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freitag is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.