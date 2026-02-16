Johnson leads Akron against Western Michigan after 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Western Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 23 points in Akron's 99-92 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Broncos are 7-5 in home games. Western Michigan is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Zips are 11-1 in MAC play. Akron ranks third in the MAC shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan scores 74.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 74.9 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Zips square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 20.5 points for the Zips. Bowen Hardman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.