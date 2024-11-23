Johnson leads Bowling Green against Bellarmine after 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Bellarmine after Marcus Johnson scored 24 points in Bowling Green's 76-68 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Knights have gone 0-2 in home games. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Dylan Branson averaging 3.4.

The Falcons are 0-2 on the road. Bowling Green is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Bellarmine is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 60.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Knights.

Johnson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.