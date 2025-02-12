Johnson leads Fordham against Dayton after 25-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Dayton after Jackie Johnson III scored 25 points in Fordham's 80-79 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams are 8-4 on their home court. Fordham is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Flyers are 6-5 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Fordham's average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 74.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 76.8 Fordham allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 12.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.