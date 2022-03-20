Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Johnson, Nunge lift Xavier over Florida 72-56 in NIT

news
22 minutes ago
Nate Johnson had 16 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers got past Florida 72-56 in the second round of the NIT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson had 16 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers defeated Florida 72-56 in the NIT second round on Sunday.

Jack Nunge added 12 points for the Musketeers (20-13). Colby Jones chipped in 11, Dwon Odom scored 10 and Zach Freemantle had 10. Odom also had seven rebounds.

Florida totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Kowacie Reeves had 14 points for the Gators (20-14). Tyree Appleby added 10 points. Colin Castleton had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
2
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
3
Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers
4
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
5
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top