Johnson scores 31, Akron beats Toledo 100-90 in Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals

Seth Hubbard finished with 28 points for the Rockets (18-15). Sam Lewis added 23 points and Javan Simmons had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 19:41 left in the first half and did not give it up. Johnson scored 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 52-41 at the break. Johnson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.