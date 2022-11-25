Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis

Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Wolfpack (5-1). Terquavion Smith added 11 points, while Jack Clark had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Wolfpack took control with a 17-0 run after trailing 39-38, starting with Dusan Mahorcic's transition dunk. Joiner scored seven during the run, including a three-point play to cap the burst, while DJ Burns (10 points) scored twice inside.