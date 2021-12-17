Joiner, Ole Miss host Dayton

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi's Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He's also converted 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 58.8.