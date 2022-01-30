Jokes, jazz part of Acadia artist-in-residence program

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park will have eight artists-in-residence in the new year, including a standup comic, a food writer and a jazz composer.
The artists, chosen from more than 100 applicants, will be traveling from as far away as Savannah, Georgia, Chicago and Pittsburgh.
They're not all traditional painters or poets. They include food writer Casey Barber from New Jersey, comic Kelly Collette of Cincinnati and jazz composer Jack Wilkins from Tampa.
At Acadia, each of the eight artists will lead a public outreach event and donate one finished artwork to be displayed in 2023, which marks the 30th anniversary of the program.
