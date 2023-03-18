Jones' breakaway goal leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 7-4

The Blue Jackets have a league-low 49 points while the Ducks have the fourth-lowest at 56.

Terry reached the 20-goal mark for the second straight season and gave the Ducks a 4-3 lead 2:25 into the third period when he redirected Colton White's pass past Hutchinson.

Laine evened it at 6:43 on the power play when he put in his own rebound after Dostal made a pad save on the initial shot from the slot.

LEADING THE WAY

Zegras and Jenner, who lead their respective teams in goals, each found the net during the first period.

Zegras opened the scoring at 3:19 when he got a pass from Strome and scored into an open net after Hutchinson thought Strome was going to shoot. It was Zegras' 22nd of the season and also gave him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the last 10 games.

Jenner tied it at 2 with 31 seconds remaining in the first period when he went top corner from inside the right faceoff circle for his 23rd.

SILLINGER'S DROUGHT ENDS

Sillinger scored for the first time in 46 games during a power play at 16:35 of the second period to tie it at 3. The Blue Jackets center tipped in Kent Johnson's pass from the right faceoff circle for his first goal since Nov. 17 against Montreal.

Sillinger, the NHL's youngest player last season, had 16 goals and 31 points as a rookie. He has only three goals and 10 points this season.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Ducks: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

