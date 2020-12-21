Jones inactive, McCoy to start at QB for Giants vs. Browns

The Giants also go into the game without James Bradberry, their best cornerback. He had a close contact with an individual who tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday and is sidelined. Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, fired as the Browns' head coach after last season, will call the plays for New York's offense.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was questionable with a groin injury, but will play.

Starting right guard Wyatt Teller is out with an ankle injury suffered Monday night against Baltimore. Also inactive are: wide receiver Marvin Hall, safety Andre Sendejo, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Mack Wilson and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Wilson appears to be a healthy scratch after not appearing on the injury report. Rookie Jacob Phillips takes his spot at weakside linebacker, while Sheldrick Redwine will start for Sendejo.

