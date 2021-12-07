Jones, Xavier host Ball State

SENIOR STUDS: Xavier's Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 47 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LUKE: Bumbalough has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 63 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 55.4.