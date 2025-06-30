Jordan Hicks, the first piece of the Rafael Devers' trade, activated by Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox brought in their first piece of the Rafael Devers' trade two weeks ago when they activated right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list Monday.

To make room for him, they optioned right-hander Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester. Kelly left Sunday's 5-3 loss to Toronto with right oblique tightness, but manager Alex Cora said before Monday's game against Cincinnati that he was fine.