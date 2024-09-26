José Ramírez hits 3-run homer in 8th, playoff-bound Guardians beat Reds 5-2

Cleveland has wrapped up a first-round bye in the playoffs and remains in the hunt for the top seed in the AL, trailing the New York Yankees by a game with three remaining.

The Guardians used seven pitchers, with Hunter Gaddis (6-3) picking up the win and Emmanuel Clase loading the bases before getting his franchise-record 47th save. Clase tied St. Louis’ Ryan Helsley for the major league lead.

Cincinnati did not have a baserunner until TJ Friedl reached on a bunt single in the seventh that Tim Herrin could not field in time. Friedl came home on a throwing error by Andrés Giménez a batter later, pulling the Reds to 2-1.

Jake Fraley then scored on a mishandled single by center fielder Lane Thomas in the eighth — Cleveland’s third error in two innings — to even the score against Gaddis.

Andrew Walters pitched the first 1 2/3 innings for the Guardians, establishing a franchise mark with an eighth straight hitless appearance to begin his career. Erik Sabrowski, Cade Smith and Eli Morgan maintained the perfect game through the sixth.

Kwan led off the game with a home run after spending 11 days on the injured list because of mid-back inflammation. Josh Naylor added an RBI single in the fourth, also off Reds starter Jakob Junis, who went five innings.

Before the game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt announced that right-hander Tanner Bibee and left-hander Matthew Boyd would make their next starts in the ALDS, bypassing their final regular-season outings.

Cleveland also will use multiple pitchers, rather than a traditional starter, Sunday against the Astros. Gavin Williams will be the bulk reliever in preparation for a possible move to the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (concussion protocol) was not in the lineup, one day after being struck on the helmet by Bibee's pitch. India did pinch hit in the eighth and grounded into an inning-ending double play against Herrin.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (right third finger blister) will throw several simulated games before the postseason, but remain on the IL until being moved onto the playoff roster. “Alex is healthy and getting built back up,” Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Reds: Cincinnati has not announced its starters for a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA) works the first game Friday.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) was bumped back two days and will start Friday against Astros RHP Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA) in the opener of a three-game set.

