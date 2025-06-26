José Ramírez hits an RBI single in 10th to give Guardians 5-4 win over Blue Jays

Scherzer allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, throwing 83 pitches and striking out four in his first start since March 29 when he hurt his right thumb and landed on the injured list.

Nic Enright (1-0) left two runners on in the 10th for the win. Gavin Williams started and allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.

Steven Kwan walked and stole second to begin the first and one out later Ramírez singled for a 1-0 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 3-2 pitch for his 11th home run and a 1-1 tie in the fourth.

Gabriel Arias had a two-out, two-run double for a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Nolan Jones walked on a pitch-clock violation by Scherzer.

George Springer had a two-run single and Ernie Clement added a sacrifice fly to put Toronto up 4-3 in the sixth.

Lane Smith tied it 4-4 with his third home run in the sixth.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Jakob Junis struck out Clement and Alan Roden swinging to keep it tied.

Key moment

Enright retired Clement on a groundout with automatic runner Guerrero at third and Springer on second to prevent Toronto from scoring in the 10th.

Key stat

The Guardians have 59 comeback wins since the start of last season — fourth most in the majors.

Up next

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (5-6, 4.60 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (4-7, 3.86).

