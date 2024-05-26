José Ramírez homers for 2nd straight game, Guardians beat Angels 4-3 to extend winning streak to 8

Tanner Bibee (3-1), who grew up 20 miles from Angel Stadium in Mission Viejo, picked up his first win since April 21 after going 0-1 in his previous five starts. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six in six innings.

Emmanuel Clase allowed a leadoff base hit but retired the remaining three hitters in the ninth for his 16th save.

The Angels fell to 6-18 at home despite Taylor Ward's three-run homer in the fourth inning. The Halos had their opportunities to tie, but had critical mistakes on the basepaths. They were caught stealing twice, and Luis Rengifo was thrown out by Cleveland left fielder Estevan Florial when he tried to extend a base hit into a double.

Soriano, who threw six shutout innings in a 6-0 victory at Cleveland on May 3, struck out eight in six innings, but gave up four runs on four hits.

Cleveland was up 2-0 on Tyler Freeman's RBI base hit and Brayan Rocchio scoring on a wild pitch when Ramírez drove a full-count knuckle curve just over the short fence in the right-field corner for a two-run shot.

The Angels responded with three in the third. Kyren Paris drew a walk and Rengifo doubled to left when Ward connected on Bibee's fastball for his team-leading 13th home run of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain) hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for Single-A Lake County during its game against West Michigan on Saturday. Kwan played six innings in right field and was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. He is expected to be the designated hitter for Lake County on Sunday.

Angels: OF Mike Trout (left knee) is riding on a stationary bike and elliptical, but there isn't a timetable on when he will be able to resume baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Ben Lively (3-2, 2.84 ERA), mistakenly called Blake Lively by Mets' broadcaster Gary Cohen last week and had the moment go viral, will take the mound for the series finale. LHP Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.80) goes for Los Angeles.

