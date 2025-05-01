Breaking: Man’s death in Montgomery County jail custody likely positional asphyxia

Jose Trevino's 2-run homer sparks Reds to 9-1 victory over Cardinals

Jose Trevino hit a two-run homer off Matthew Liberatore and Spencer Steer added a solo shot as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Thursday afternoon in a game delayed 1 hour, 37 minutes by rain
St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo (63) gestures after hitting a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds , Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo (63) gestures after hitting a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds , Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)
news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Trevino hit a two-run homer and Spencer Steer added a solo shot as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Thursday afternoon in a game delayed 1 hour, 37 minutes by rain.

Trevino's two-out, two-run homer off Matthew Liberatore put the Reds ahead 2-0 in the second.

Brendan Donovan scored from first on Nolan Arenado's single when Elly De La Cruz booted the ball in short left field for his major-league leading seventh error, making the score 2-1.

Neither team's starter returned following the rain delay.

Liberatore (2-3) allowed two runs and two hits in three innings for the Cardinals. Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott gave up a run on four hits over four innings.

Steer hit a solo homer, his third of the season, off Riley O'Brien to make the score 5-1 in the sixth.

Santiago Espinal's two-run single in the seventh pushed the Reds' lead to 8-1. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft (2-2) retired nine straight with four Ks to earn the victory and extend his scoreless streak to five innings.

Key moment

Matt Svanson replaced Liberatore in the fourth following the rain delay and allowed two singles and a walk to the first three batters to load the bases. The Reds scored twice in the inning to grab a three-run lead.

Key stat

Trevino hit eight homers in 73 games last season for the Yankees. He has homered three times in 25 games so far this season.

Up next

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.60) will start Friday's series opener against the Mets.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (3-0, 2.70) will start Friday's series opener against the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Jose Trevino reacts after hitting a 2-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan scores on a fielding error by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An usher looks on during a rain delay in a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Droplets cling to seats at Great American Ballpark during a rain delay in a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Abdoul Sow)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2 Middletown men charged in burglary plead guilty
2
Person arrested after vehicle pursuit in Franklin and Middletown
3
Restored Hamilton sundial dedication set for end of May
4
Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require...
5
New Hamilton ramen, sushi restaurant is sixth for couple